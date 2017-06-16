The 6 Shoes Of Summer Every Fashion Girl Owns
We don’t know about you, but our summer social calendars are brimming with invites so make sure your shoe-drobe is ready with these 6 must-have styles. Oh, and they’re all £30 and under too. Bargain.
The Gingham Sandals
If there’s one print to buy this summer it’s gingham. Srsly, we can’t get over the fact that these sandals aren’t designer – never mind that they cost less than £30!
Gingham sandals, £29, Topshop
The Embroidered Slip-Ons
Supermarket fashion brands are having a major moment RN. Case in point: these embroidered flats. Slip on (sorry!) with raw-hem jeans and a classic white shirt to update your off-duty wardrobe.
Slip-ons, £16, George at ASDA
The Satin Courts
Channeling Manolo Blahnik, these Zara heels look <way> more spenny than the price tag would have you believe…
Mustard satin courts, £29.99, Zara
The Fringed Sandals
The hue of SS17. Wear with lemon for the perfect colour clash.
Lilac sandals, £29.99, Mango
The Pastel Sneakers
We all know that trainers are <everybody’s> staple go-to – update to these pastel, pearl encrusted numbers for summer.
Trainers, £29.99, New Look
The Espadrille Wedges
If these instant leg-lengtheners aren’t top of your holiday wish list, they should be.
Wedges, £29.99, H&M