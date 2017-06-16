The 6 Shoes Of Summer Every Fashion Girl Owns

We don’t know about you, but our summer social calendars are brimming with invites so make sure your shoe-drobe is ready with these 6 must-have styles. Oh, and they’re all £30 and under too. Bargain.

The Gingham Sandals

If there’s one print to buy this summer it’s gingham. Srsly, we can’t get over the fact that these sandals aren’t designer – never mind that they cost less than £30!

Gingham sandals, £29, Topshop

The Embroidered Slip-Ons

Supermarket fashion brands are having a major moment RN. Case in point: these embroidered flats. Slip on (sorry!) with raw-hem jeans and a classic white shirt to update your off-duty wardrobe.

Slip-ons, £16, George at ASDA

The Satin Courts

Channeling Manolo Blahnik, these Zara heels look <way> more spenny than the price tag would have you believe…

Mustard satin courts, £29.99, Zara

The Fringed Sandals

The hue of SS17. Wear with lemon for the perfect colour clash.

Lilac sandals, £29.99, Mango

The Pastel Sneakers

We all know that trainers are <everybody’s> staple go-to – update to these pastel, pearl encrusted numbers for summer.

Trainers, £29.99, New Look

The Espadrille Wedges

If these instant leg-lengtheners aren’t top of your holiday wish list, they should be.

Wedges, £29.99, H&M