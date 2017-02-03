One Trend, Three Ways: Stripes

One timeless trend, three ways to wear - courtesy of Look's #PersonalStylist

If, like us, stripes take up a large proportion of your wardrobe this video will be right up your street.

Timeless, versatile and oh-so easy to dress up and down, a timeless stripe really works within your daily wardrobe. Whether you love a classic navy and white combo or prefer to mix it up with a colour pop, or multi-tonal stripe they add the right amount of fun to everyday looks.

We thought we’d share three of the ways we’ve been wearing stripes lately with you styling the trend into three very different looks that’ll easily take you from desk-to-dinner.

An absolutely timeless classic, striped styles go with everything from denim to this season’s hottest tulle trend – you can see why we love them so much!

We styled a striped playsuit, striped trousers and a cosy cashmere-blend striped dress with a mixture of our fave new season pieces from tie-sleeve blouses to our ASH’s super cute star trainers.

Tweet us @lookmagazine or use the #LWIW to show us how you style your stripes!

Look 1 – The Striped Playsuit

Shirt, Primark; Playsuit, Paul & Joe Sister; Bag, J by Jasper Conran at Debenhams; Shoes, Office

Look 2 – The Striped Dress

Dress, Asos; Trainers, ASH; Bag, DKNY at House of Fraser

Look 3 – The Striped Trousers

Jumper, Marks & Spencer; Trousers, Marks & Spencer; Shoes, Asos; Bag, Accessorize