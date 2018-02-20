This week the London Fashion Week street stylers had their coat game on POINT. Everyone looked much more grown-up this season, with many opting for tailored designs over the brightly coloured puffa styles that were hugely popular last season. And in particular there were three coat trends fashion editors just couldn’t get enough of; checked, lilac and the classic trench.

Checked

No longer reserved for geography teachers or your grandpa’s old cap, the Prince of Wales check has firmly cemented itself as the need-to-know print. Whether you choose an oversized boyfriend coat or an long-line fitted style – you’ll instantly look on trend and polished. Try clashing your checks or wearing over denim for maximum sartorial points. Guaranteed to last for seasons to come, you’ll never tire of it; that’s a Look guarantee.

Lilac

You’ve probably heard by now that lilac is the colour of the season. Yup, the easiest way to update your trans-seasonal wardrobe – while remaining dry and warm in the typical British weather obvs – into spring is with a new coat. In particular, a lilac coat. The colour elevates any outfit, even the most basic straight leg jeans and cashmere knit. Simply throw on a lilac coat and your look is instantly Spring Summer ’18. Or why not try styling yours with metallic accessories for instant #OOTD kudos?

Trench

Trench coats have long been the style set’s best-kept secret for looking flawless AF. From long to short, double-breasted to wrap styles, this time-honoured cover-up not only looks effortlessly chic, but it’s super flattering on all skin tones to boot. And the best bit? You’ve probably already got one of these in your wardrobe. If not don’t panic, there’s loads of chic but affordable choices on the high street. Style yours with tomato red accessories.

So whether you choose a check, a classic trench or a summery lilac shade – or even fancy something totally different – the high street is brimming with choice. Shop our Best Coat Edit here.

Enjoy!