Yes, the label we're all coveting RN has landed in Topshop - and we couldn't be happier!

After being introduced to the brand by our favourite fashion influencers on Instagram, Storets has firmly cemented itself as one of our all-time favourite brands.

It’s always our first port of call when a wedding invite falls on the door step or just for a new wardrobe update that always looks way more spenny than the actual price tag.

The US-based e-tailer is an affordable way to get a statement trend hit – trust us, if this brand isn’t on your radar, it should be!

From off-shoudler ruffles and volumes sleeves to pretty dresses that our French-girl-wardrobe dreams are made of, there’s nothing we don’t love about Storets.

And now it’s even easier to pick up new designs from our favourite brand as they’ve just launched in Topshop. Available in selected stores and online, it’s already started to sell out so don’t wait around!

But don’t panic if you miss out this time around as we’ve already been told that new Storets stock will be landing online in September – here’s wishing for this mustard ruffle dress and off-shoudler blue top.

Yep, get ready to see these beauties flood your Instagram feed – literally every stylish woman on the platform will have them, and we can see why.