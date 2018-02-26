Quick, get in the car - we're going shopping.

Words by Megan C. Hills

Stacey Solomon has long been a massive fan of the high street and a woman after our own heart (and budget). Her latest outfit post on Instagram has been a massive hit, channeling a springtime feeling we really need this snowy Monday, and all eyes have been on her must-have accessory – a £12 Primark backpack.

In a dreamy photo posted to her social media account yesterday, Stacey posed with the fluffy pink bag against a rose-strewn floral wall. Whether it was fate or the Loose Women presenter had gone the extra mile for the photograph, she was definitely going for a blush pink theme with the backdrop and her fuzzy winter coat channelling the same shade.

She captioned the post, ‘When you chose your outfit to match the wall… HAPPY SUNDAY’.

Naturally, it was accompanied by nearly every flower emoji available.

Since the post went up, over 11,000 people have since liked the image and the bag seems to be a total winner. Many of her commenters have been gushing about the feathery accessory, with users flooding the comments asking the former X Factor contestant for outfit details and gushing over how adorable it is.

This isn’t the first time that Stacey’s Primark high street bargains have captured the hearts of the fashion-savvy and she donned an adorable bee-embroidered tee, as well as a Parisian-inspired striped top from the brand all in the past month.

