The Fashion Campaigns You Need To See Now
Spring/summer 2016 is looking pretty good if the latest drop of fashion campaigns is anything to go by. Where Gucci flew off to Berlin, Versace tackled the snow and Agent Provocateur was all about the chic French barn. From Anna Ewers to Gigi Hadid and Miranda Kerr, there are plenty of familiar faces in the stunning new campaigns, as well as a few surprises.
Louis Vuitton decided to go for something a little different for its Series 4 campaign. Snapping up 17-year-old Jaden Smith as a male face to front the womenswear campaign is certainly a progressive move. And if that wasn’t enough, the French fashion house also hired a Final Fantasy character (called Lightening) to model the new collection.
Dolce & Gabbana stuck to the family spirit it sent down the catwalk, setting the scene of an Italian village in summer with “past and contemporary pursuits” as the backdrop for the campaign. The house described on Instagram the simple story the ad was trying to tell – “fruit stalls, small shops, spaghetti, coffee, family, sunshine, summer. In one word, Italy.”
The underwear campaigns have made use of some pretty massive names with Agent Provocateur hiring Bar Rafaeli to writhe around in the hay in silky undies, while Wonderbra and Miranda Kerr kept things super simple and chic.
Gigi Hadid makes more than one appearance in the SS16 ads, posing away in bright-hued camoflauge for Versace and stripping off completely – except for those stunning sandals of course – for Stuart Weitzman alongside Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge. Anna Ewers, Lucky Blue Smith and both Ruth and May Bell are just some of the other faces gracing the beautiful campaigns.
So what are you waiting for? It’s time to peruse the most gorgeous fashion campaigns of spring/summer 2016 – and keep checking back because we will be constantly updating you with the hottest new pics.
Emilia Clarke is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana The One
For D&G’s Fall ’17 campaign they enlisted the help of Game of Thrones co-stars, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington.
Kit Harington is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana The One
Bella and Anwar Hadid both star in Zadig & Voltaire’s SS17 campaign
D&G’s New Millennial Campaign
Shot in Capri, the campaign stars a number of famous celeb offspring. Pamela Anderson’s son Brandon Thomas-Lee, Daniel Day-Lewis’ son Gabrielle, Jude Law’s son Rafferty and Presley Gerger, Cindy Crawford’s son.
Topshop A/W16 Campaign
She became a full time VS angel last year and has since walked for everyone from D&G to DKNY. But as if all that wasn’t enough, 20-year-old Taylor Hill is the new face of Topshop, following in the footsteps of Cara, Gigi and Karlie. And the collection? We’ve got our eyes on that embroidered leather jacket, while LBDs and hoodies are in high supply, too. We’ll take one of everything, please.
Lily-Rose Depp Stars In Chanel No 5 Campaign, 2016
It’s been a year since Lils was announced as the new face of Chanel’s new No 5 fragrance, but while the full campaign won’t be released until Autumn, the star has given the people what they want and uploaded a sneaky Instagram. Ooh, you tease…
Burberry Brit Fragrance Campaign
We'd usually show you snaps of the campaign itself, but this time it's the photographer that's got us all talking. Yes, you're looking at Brooklyn Beckham and yes, he shot the latest Burberry Brit fragrance campaign. Apparently Creative Director Christopher Bailey was inspired by the 17-year-old's Instagram, proving he's just as good behind the camera as in front. Is there anything he can't do?!
Edie Campbell And Callum Turner Star In Burberry Campaign, 2016
Marking the tenth year since Campbell made her Burberry debut, the brand has re-enlisted the model alongside actor Callum Turner to front its latest campaign. But as well as snaps by renowned photographer Mario Testino, there's a new concept to get excited about: illustrations. That's right, as part of the campaign, portrait sketches of Edie and Callum will be displayed in Burberry's flagship store until the end of June. See you there…
Alessandra Ambrosio And Her Daughter In The New Michael Kors Campaign
Kristen Stewart Stars In Chanel’s ‘Paris In Rome’ Campaign
Yep, considering she's been Chanel's muse for as long as we can remember, it's hardly a surprise that Karl Lagerfeld has snapped her up once again for his 'Paris in Rome' campaign. The result? A seriously sultry selection of pics featuring K Stew as a seductive Italian actress in the brand's uh-mazing pre-fall 2016 collection. Ooh la la.
