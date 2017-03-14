The Fashion Campaigns You Need To See Now

49 images

Spring/summer 2016 is looking pretty good if the latest drop of fashion campaigns is anything to go by. Where Gucci flew off to Berlin, Versace tackled the snow and Agent Provocateur was all about the chic French barn. From Anna Ewers to Gigi Hadid and Miranda Kerr, there are plenty of familiar faces in the stunning new campaigns, as well as a few surprises.

Louis Vuitton decided to go for something a little different for its Series 4 campaign. Snapping up 17-year-old Jaden Smith as a male face to front the womenswear campaign is certainly a progressive move. And if that wasn’t enough, the French fashion house also hired a Final Fantasy character (called Lightening) to model the new collection.

Dolce & Gabbana stuck to the family spirit it sent down the catwalk, setting the scene of an Italian village in summer with “past and contemporary pursuits” as the backdrop for the campaign. The house described on Instagram the simple story the ad was trying to tell – “fruit stalls, small shops, spaghetti, coffee, family, sunshine, summer. In one word, Italy.”

The underwear campaigns have made use of some pretty massive names with Agent Provocateur hiring Bar Rafaeli to writhe around in the hay in silky undies, while Wonderbra and Miranda Kerr kept things super simple and chic.

Gigi Hadid makes more than one appearance in the SS16 ads, posing away in bright-hued camoflauge for Versace and stripping off completely – except for those stunning sandals of course – for Stuart Weitzman alongside Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge. Anna Ewers, Lucky Blue Smith and both Ruth and May Bell are just some of the other faces gracing the beautiful campaigns.

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to peruse the most gorgeous fashion campaigns of spring/summer 2016 – and keep checking back because we will be constantly updating you with the hottest new pics.