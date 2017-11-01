Skiwear: This Season’s Best Buys

19 images

We've searched the high street for all the best new skiwear buys for this snow season so you don't have to... You're welcome!

Packing for a skiwear holiday may seem over whelming at first, particularly when you realise just how much you have to stuff and squeeze into a 20kg suitcase, but the key is to be selective.

It’s pretty fair to say that the one item you won’t want to be without is a waterproof snow jacket. Some of our faves this season are from the super cool new SNO collection by Topshop proving that functionality and fashion can go hand in hand.

Base layers are vital too for staying snug in the sub zero temperatures so be sure to invest in a couple pairs of thermal leggings, rollnecks or long-sleeve tops to layer up with. Uniqlo’s Heat Tech range is perfect for combating the cold and with prices starting at only £12.90 it’s great if you are on a shoestring budget.

First timers who are not up for investing big bucks can often hire skiwear and gear at the resort, however it’s best to bring along your own essential accessories such as hats, gloves, tube scarves and fleece lined socks. Head to high street heroes such as Superdry and H&M for pieces that won’t break the bank!

Whilst keeping cosy and warm is definitely a priority don’t forget to pack pieces for après-ski drinks as well as comfy loungewear during downtime back at the chalet. A pair of polarised sunnies is the perfect alternative to goggles for when you’re not shoop-shoop-shooping down the slopes.

So whatever your style and budget, our skiwear edit will help you look made for the mountain in no time…