6 Skirt & Shoe Combos To Win Summer In
Move over Kimye - these are the only parings we're bothered about...
From sequins and sneaks to ruffles that just wont quit, meet the combos every style maven should have on their radar.
1.Utility + Short Stack Heels
If this power pairing isn’t on your radar, make it a priority. Smart enough for the office while still looking uber stylish – Friday desk-to-bar dressing just got easy-peasy.
2. Printed Mini + Chunky Sandals
Say hello to your new summer go-to. Printed, oh-so-girly minis get tough love from chunky multi-strap sandals – simply style with a plain tee and leather jacket. We just made getting ready in the morning 76% quicker. You can thank us later.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
3. Ruffle Hem + Ankle Ties
Separately, these trends have cemented themselves as the need-to-know style, but put them together and you’re con fire. Keep this duo playful and opt for colouful designs in gingham or floral prints.
SEE: The £26 Gingham Zara Skirt That Everyone Owns
4. Classic Denim + Loafer
Behold! The ultimate anytime, anywhere combo. Favoured by bloggers Pandora Sykes and Pernille Teisbaek, the classic denim skirt and ’17 must-have shoe transcend the seasons and are an easy way to update your off-duty wardrobe. Simply team with a slogan tee and your #OOTD is sorted.
MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
5. Maxi + Ankle Boots
Maxi skirts have long been a summer wardrobe staple. An outfit saviour while our legs are still furry <and> when we forgot to fake tan the night before. Update with cool ankle boots for a city take on this boho trend.
MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)
6. Sequins + Trainers
This unlikely love affair is essential to your SS wardrobe thanks to H&M, whose pink sequin midi has been seen on every influencer of note. Offset the (high levels of) glamour with your favourite kicks for full points in the I-just-threw-this-on stakes.
Get shopping ladies!