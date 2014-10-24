Shop Rihanna’s Favourite Boy-Meets-Girl Boots

Rihanna doesn’t believe in the old ‘style over comfort’ adage. Because in her world, you can have both.

Now it’s nearly winter, the Bajan beauty has traded her trusty bikinis and crop tops for big blanket coats, jeans and knits. And now she’s got us crushing on her sturdy footwear, too.

The humble Timberland boot has been brought back into the fashion forefront thanks to the likes of Beyonce and Cara Delevingne. But no one works them like their original founder, RiRi.

The singer teamed her stompy workman’s boots with blue distressed boyfriend jeans and an oversized patchwork quilted coat in multi-shades of green while out and about in New York yesterday.

But while her boots brought the boyish vibes, RiRi made sure to remind us of her glamorous roots by working a triangular Louis Vuitton box bag, oversized showbiz shades and a super glossy lip with her dressed-down ensemble.

Get Rihanna’s look with these Timberland Premium 6 Boots from Office. Classic styles are best when it comes to these building site badboys, so avoid towering heel homages to steer clear of tacky territory.

Team with a pretty dress and tights and throw on a cool camouflage jacket or a puffa coat over the top to tie in the boy-meets-girl feel.

By Robyn Munson