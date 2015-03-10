Funky Soles Nike Blazers, From £120

When it comes to our trainers, we want to stand out. And Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall is doing that in spades with her jazzy new Nikes.

We don’t need to tell you that trainers are no longer just for the gym or your Saturday morning run. Since Chanel, sneakers have exploded into the fashion world, and are appropriate foot candy for pretty much anything in your wardrobe.

The Little Mix girls are big fans of Funky Soles’ cool customised trainers

When we saw Kendall Jenner working a pair of chunky black-and-white trainers with a mega glam peach and sequinned maxi dress at Paris Fashion Week, our trainer crush was reunited.

And how much do you love Jade’s cool black leather Nike Blazers with a sparkly gold tick?

The Little Mix singer picked hers up from Funky Soles, a London-based brand that puts a twist on your favourite kicks by customising them with coloured Swarovski crystals.

Choose from Funky Soles’ wide range of Nike and Converse trainers and get customising!

Choose from black, red, grey or pink trainers in leather or suede, and get customising by picking whatever coloured sparkle you desire.

We are obsessed. So is the likes of Jessie J and Katy B. And with prices starting at £120, it’s still an affordable way of putting the wow factor into your sneaker stash.

Shop your own pair above!