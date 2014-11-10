Shop Alexa Chung’s Outfit-Saving Accessories

Another day, another Alexa Chung outfit to make us swoon. This time, we’re going a little bit nuts over her accessoring. Or should that be successorising? Either way, it’s top notch, and has provided us with some much-needed Monday style-spiration.

Attending a dinner in New York to celebrate Valentino’s new book, Valentino: At The Emperor’s Table, Alexa was, of course, sporting a dress from the brand’s Pre-Spring/Summer 2015 collection, emblazoned with embroidered multi-coloured monkeys over black fishnet. And true to form, La Chung added a seemingly simple bag and shoes to create an impossibly cool ensemble.

We’ve been obsessed with mini trunks since we spotted them on the Louis Vuitton catwalk for AW14, and Alexa’s little black number is a sure-fire outfit transformer. The perfect update on your nighttime handbag, it will also up the ante of weekend basics- just add Zara’s messenger to ripped denim and a simple knit. Over in the shoe department, Alexa’s metal toe caps on her pointed courts are our brand new crush. Lucky for us, then, that River Island and Oasis have their own tributes. Wear these beauties with everything from cigarette pants to your trusty jumpsuit, and let your toes do the talking.

Clearly, Alexa knows that her accessory duo is doing wonders as she’s forgone any extra adornment (save for her single Mise en Dior earring). This just goes to show that when you’ve got Valentino’s monkeys climbing up your frock, less really is more…

By Hannah Banks-Walker