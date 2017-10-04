14 images

Shimmer on the dancefloor this party season with one of these gorgeous high street sequin dresses...

It’s officially freezing and that means winter is en route – cue panic that you have absolutely nothing to wear to the fast approaching events and parties in your bursting at the seams social calendar. What better excuse to release your inner magpie and grab yourself a sparkly new sequin dress that has you covered for every festive occasion?

One of the main reasons we love sequin dresses? Besides the fact that they make you feel like a mermaid and let you shimmer from head-to-toe – they’re a job simplifier. Twinkly, glittering dresses certainly make a statement and are guaranteed to get those heads turning for all the right reasons, and so you can afford to let your new dress do all the talking. Simply slip on some understated heels and a plain clutch, et voila! Time spent outfit-planning cut down to practically nothing. You’re welcome.

Reason number 2 that we are obsessed with sequin dresses? They’re totally versatile. You don’t have to save the sparkle for after dark occasions. Wear a plain white tee under your cami strap sequin dress with black tights and chunky boots for an on-trend, completely daytime appropriate, grunge ensemble. Throw on your old favourite jumper over your new dress to keep you feeling toasty and looking festive. We’re even partial to wearing ours over a pair of ripped skinny jeans; the denim and sequin texture clash tones down the look.

As usual, the high street has got some amazing options that covers every budget and caters to all tastes. Whether you’re after a sexy, low cut number, a more casual t-shirt dress or a grown up sequin midi, there’s something for everyone and in every colour of the rainbow. It doesn’t matter if you go for head-to-toe sparkle, or a more subtle sequin detail, as long as you’re shining, you’re doing it right. Browse our gallery to find your perfect sequin dress available RN to make sure you’re party season ready!

By Christen Garner