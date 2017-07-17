The Sell-Out Top Everyone Wanted Is Back

Boohoo top
And, it's only £18...

So, rewind a couple of years to 2015 to remember the time when Zara made that top-of-actual dreams.

Ok yes, Zara is known for having many an amazing top, but this one you’ll remember for selling out literally everywhere. They remade it in a new colour-way last year but this one sold out just as speedily, too.

The street-set were obsessed with a capital O – as were we.

The delicate embroidery, fringe and tassel detail and effortless shape made it an all-round must-have.

You may not have managed to get your hands on it either year, because well, they were gone quicker than a Krispy Kreme office delivery- but it’s back again, yay!

Boohoo.com have worked their magic to bring us their version of the embroidered beauty, and we need it – immediately.

We all know pink is having a moment, but the new hue to head to is red. So, you guessed it, this red number with tassel tie and pompom detail is set to be a sell-out – for sure.

Boohoo top

Whether you wear it as an oh-so-chic beach cover up for your summer vacay, a jacket left untied over a dress for the ultimate wedding guest outfit, or as a top with mom jeans and mules. It’s a sure-fire winner for every occasion.

So, the Zara one would have set you back £60, but this Boohoo number is only £18 and you can get it right here. Yep, that’s right- less than 20 quid, ladies *squeal.

Still want the white and blue one? Topshop have also done a version of it for £34 (get it here) and influencers such as The Frugality are giving it some Insta-love.

We’ll literally be waiting by the door for this delivery. Be prepared to have EVERYONE ask you where this Boohoo number is from.

Go, go, go!

By Harriet Davey