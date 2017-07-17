The Sell-Out Top Everyone Wanted Is Back

And, it's only £18...

So, rewind a couple of years to 2015 to remember the time when Zara made that top-of-actual dreams.

Ok yes, Zara is known for having many an amazing top, but this one you’ll remember for selling out literally everywhere. They remade it in a new colour-way last year but this one sold out just as speedily, too.

The street-set were obsessed with a capital O – as were we.

The delicate embroidery, fringe and tassel detail and effortless shape made it an all-round must-have.

new post is online! 🙆 A post shared by Vanja Milicevic (@vanjaam) on Jun 15, 2015 at 12:11am PDT

You may not have managed to get your hands on it either year, because well, they were gone quicker than a Krispy Kreme office delivery- but it’s back again, yay!

Boohoo.com have worked their magic to bring us their version of the embroidered beauty, and we need it – immediately.

We all know pink is having a moment, but the new hue to head to is red. So, you guessed it, this red number with tassel tie and pompom detail is set to be a sell-out – for sure.

Whether you wear it as an oh-so-chic beach cover up for your summer vacay, a jacket left untied over a dress for the ultimate wedding guest outfit, or as a top with mom jeans and mules. It’s a sure-fire winner for every occasion.

So, the Zara one would have set you back £60, but this Boohoo number is only £18 and you can get it right here. Yep, that’s right- less than 20 quid, ladies *squeal.

Still want the white and blue one? Topshop have also done a version of it for £34 (get it here) and influencers such as The Frugality are giving it some Insta-love.

Wondering if anyone has noticed from my Instagram feed that I haven't left my postcode for a while 🙊 A post shared by Alex Stedman (@thefrugality) on Jul 16, 2017 at 11:56pm PDT

We’ll literally be waiting by the door for this delivery. Be prepared to have EVERYONE ask you where this Boohoo number is from.

Go, go, go!

By Harriet Davey