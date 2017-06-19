The Secret Kurt Geiger Collection You Need To Know

8 images

Shop your favourite accessory brand swimwear just in time for summer!

If, like us, you can’t get through the week without wearing a pair of your trusty Kurt Geiger shoes (at least once) then the brand’s latest foray into fashion is sure to be right up your street.

Whether you’re jetting off on your hols this year or, staying put no summer holiday wardrobe is quite complete without a trusty swimming costume and thanks to KG you can get yours when you pick up your summer sandals – we’re obsessed with the ‘Bloom.’

Perfect for poolside parties, lido lounging and swimming in the sea these fun one-pieces and bikini sets work just as well when worn on their own as they do teamed with your favourite denim cut off’s.

There’s something to suit every body shape too, with everything from flattering wrap tops, sculpting cossies and fun frilled styles.

So, if you’re already feeling the heat this week, thanks to this gorgeous weather, why not seize the excuse to treat yourself and get your hands on the ultimate ‘feel good’ wardrobe addition?

We know that’s what we’ll be doing…