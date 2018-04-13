The Banana Print Trainers You Never Knew You Needed

6 images

Say hello to SeaVees for J.Crew, the collab of the summer

Trainers have long been our go-to for all occasions, adding a covetable cool to each and every look: from work to weekend a great pair have you covered.

The LOOK fashion desk have been long term fans of SeaVees the Cali cool label that, thanks to their quirky collaboration with LOOK favourite J.Crew, are finally available across the pond. Yay for us!

When J.Crew launch a collaboration we’re always guaranteed to be all ears and first in line (digitally speaking…)! So it’s no surprise that this one caught everyone’s interest: with seven styles available, starting from just £88, there’s everything from balmy banana prints to plain platform pumps. Perfect for updating your go-to jeans and a tee or, pairing with a summer maxi for city breaks.

Exclusive to J.Crew the collection stays true to the brands Californian heritage with west coast design: fun prints and chic we’re happy to report that we’d be happy to add a pair to our trainer collection.

