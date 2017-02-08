Satin Is Spring’s New Trending Texture. Fact!

8 images

Satin has left the boudoir and broken out onto the streets to make for one seriously glamorous new wardrobe addition. Forget the velvet; it’s time to get slinky…



We’ve long harboured grandiose visions of wafting around in Satin robes and feathered heels just like old school Hollywood pin-ups but, alas, finding a time and a place to live out this sartorial fantasy has never worked out in our favour. So, like most, we’ve relegated our evening wear attire to sequins and velvet, pushing our satin dreams aside.

However, as it turns out, there’s strength in numbers. Satin is up a colossal 2830% in Google searches in the last month alone meaning you, the people, have sparked a shopping revolution. Now, the high street’s chocka with the slinky stuff. Because of this, our sateen obsession has gone well beyond the confines of the slip dress (though there are still plenty to choose from if you feel so inclined).

As if by magic, everything from date-night worthy skater dresses to underwear-as-outerwear cami tops have been given the slinky touch. And don’t even get us started on those ASOS lace up heels! #Obsessed! But don’t just assume this sexy texture is for night time only. Yep, when worn with casj wardrobe classics, the flash pack’s new fave fabric will work just as well for day time too… just follow this simple style formula: 1 silky bomber + 1 sateen backpack + dressed down denims = one totally trending off-duty look.

Like any true love, some trends are worth holding out for. Now, excuse us while we frantically glue feathers to our satin strappy sandals.