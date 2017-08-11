We’ve Found The £48 Copy Of The Saint Laurent Disco Boots You Saw All Over Instagram
And they're AMAZING!
Back in March, Saint Laurent debuted those crystal, knee-high boots and we’ve been obsessed ever since. And the obsession only grew stronger after we saw Rihanna rocking them in Paris with jeans and an oversized leather jacket. Basically we need them in our lives… The only slight problem is that we don’t have a spare £6,885 lying around.
Enter V By Very, and their uh-mazing doppelgängers. We mean, they could totally be a Saint Laurent booty – don’t you agree?! Granted, they’re not covered in 3,000 crystals but they also don’t have the £6,885 price tag. Instead they’re a very affordable £48 – THANK YOU V By Very!!
While the Saint Laurent boots don’t drop until late September and already have a waiting list (WTF?!), these V By Very ones are due to land online this month. We’ll keep you posted.
However you’ll have to be quick because these bad boys have sell-out writted all over them!
Style with a black leather mini skirt and oversized shirt for cocktails with your girlfriends or wear over high-waisted jeans with a band tee and leather biker for date night. Keep your jewellery minimal, some simple silver hoops are all your need – these boots provide all the bling you need!