And we want it too!

If you want to spot the one fashion item that you should be wearing, look no further than Instagram. It’s an added bonus when it’s an item we can actually afford from the high street!

And the latest item going viral is this red and white embroidered peasant top from Tu at Sainsbury’s. Yes, you heard correctly, we said Sainsbury’s!

The white loose fit top features red embroidery down the centre panel and sleeves and fastens with red tassels at the neck. Looking way more spenny than it’s £20 price tag – it’s no wonder bloggers and influencers have gone wild for it. Yup, it’s got sell-out written all over it.

Perfect for the summer, style this top with jeans or denim cut-offs and accessorize with wooden sole sandals and a basket bag. You could even layer it over your bikini as a beach cover up on your summer holiday. Basically it’s so pretty – and easy to wear – you’ll never want to take it off!

The pretty embroidered top is selling out as we type so you better move fast if you want to get your hands on one!

And while you’re in Sainsbos, you might want to look out for this ‘Hello Sunshine’ holiday hat that is currently flooding our feeds, too.

Not only the perfect holiday Insta shot – is it just us or does everything you buy go though the Insta test first? – but it will keep you safe in the sun too. At ONLY £8 (we mean, you can’t even go to the cinema for £8!) we’re sure it won’t be a purchase you’ll regret any time soon.

Yep, sorry Zara, we’re heading to our local supermarche from now on for our summer wardrobe.