The Royal Wedding: The Hidden Details In Meghan Markle’s Dress

And find out what Prince Harry said to Meghan when he met her at the altar...

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress has finally been revealed.

As millions gathered around their televisions, mobile phones and laptop screens to watch the Royal Wedding on Saturday morning, anticipation of what the bride would be wearing seemed to reach its peak.

There have, of course, been many rumours circulating about the designer that Meghan had chosen. But when she stepped out of the car just outside of St. George’s Chapel, that question was finally answered.

The 36-year-old surprised a lot of people by opting for a more traditional style. The gown was an A-line shape and was made from pure white silk, with a neckline that fell just off the shoulder. She added a little drama with her silk tulle train, which was five metres long and boasted a floral composition that represented all 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

The Palace revealed in a statement: ‘Ms. Meghan Markle’s wedding dress has been designed by the acclaimed British designer, Clare Waight Keller. Ms. Waight Keller last year became the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy.’

Meghan, who has always been a fierce advocate for women’s rights, was surely sending a message by selecting a female designer. The statement went on to explain that Meghan ‘also wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent.’

Givenchy explained, ‘True to the heritage of the house, the pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seams. The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasises the slender sculpted waist.

‘The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The slim three-quarter sleeves add a note of refined modernity.’

The former Suits star wore her hair in an updo, and she accessorised with Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, lent to her by The Queen.

Prince Harry, who was waiting for her at the end of the aisle, smiled when he saw her, telling her she looked amazing.

We couldn’t agree more.