7 Styles We’re Loving From Rosie HW x Paige

We're so in love with everything from Rosie HW's dreamy debut denim collection

Our go-to-girl for dressed down cool, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley does effortless off-duty like none else. From airport arrivals to the red carpet Rosie HW’s style is always on point so when we heard of her collaboration with LA denim brand Paige we were all ears.

The dreamy denim collection is Rosie’s debut into design and it’s so flawless we’re already excited to see what’s next from our fave M&S muse. Especially as this Rosie HW x Paige collaboration is already set to be a reoccurring line, with collections dropping in both spring and autumn each year.

Joining denim house Paige, (one of the only female-founded brands in the denim industry) seems like such a natural move from RHW. After years of fronting major campaigns and giving us all denim envy she’s getting involved creatively and knowledge of the all things denim, with Rosie HW x Paige directly letting us shop her covetable looks. Which are so great for every girl, with Rosie even showing off her little bump in her tie-dye bleached blue ‘Forever and Ever’ bomber.

Flo Bomber #RosieHWxPAIGE 💙 A post shared by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Mar 4, 2017 at 12:33pm PST

From initial meetings, to sketch reviews and sample previews Rosie was involved in each and every stage, which is clear to see from the cute and quirky detailing on each piece of the 17-strong collection. Here’s seven pieces we’re itching to add to our baskets RN…

1, The Forever Sweatshirt, £154.88

With ‘forever’ on the front, and ‘& ever’ on the back, you’ll get your cost-per-wear from this reversible style.

2, The Cicely Camisole, £154.88

This 90s cami brings cool-girl grunge to the table. Layer under a jacket or over a roll-neck while you wait for summer to hit.

3, The Flo Bomber, £346.30

The ultimate bomber, we’ll be wearing this forever & ever.

4, The Maisie Jumpsuit, £216.66

Tailored, tick! Dark denim, tick! One-shoulder, tick! This indigo jumpsuit is crying out for the summer sun and sandals.

5, The Cassandra Shirt, £85.27

Loose fitting and super-soft this crew-neck style will quickly become a go-to staple in your everyday wardrobe.

6, The Cassandra Shirt, £93.97

The ultimate cool-girl tee, this hand-dyed style is beyond super-soft and will look as good worn with black jeans now as it will with a light-wash denim skirt when it warms up.

7, The Kimi Bomber, £285.40

For the ultimate borrowed-from-the-boy look this matte metallic bomber will take you from brunch to bar.

