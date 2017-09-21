Instagram Is Going Crazy Over This Rose-Print Primark Tracksuit

And there's something a little unexpected about it...

It looks like we’ve found Primark’s next sell-out item.

The high street retailer shared a photo of a rose-print tracksuit on its Instagram page earlier this week – and it’s safe to say it’s gone a teeny bit mad.

It’s notched up almost 54,000 likes and over 800 comments, making it one of Primarni’s most popular posts in recent days.

Rose tinted 🌹 Leisurewear from £12/€16 @Primark.MAN (Available in: 🇬🇧🇩🇪🇳🇱🇧🇪🇦🇹) #Primark #PrimarkMan #menswear A post shared by Primark (@primark) on Sep 19, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

See: You Need To See This Primark Blanket

Cute, huh?! But there’s one slightly unexpected thing about the set. It’s actually in the men’s section, with the post reading: ‘Rose tinted 🌹 Leisurewear from £12/€16 @Primark.MAN #Primark #PrimarkMan #menswear [sic].’

While shoppers are a bit bamboozled, they’re still keen to snap it up.

Comments include: ‘I DONT CARE IF THIS IS MENS I WANT THE HOODIE,’ ‘Getting these for my girls,’ and: ‘Seems loads of girls on here have said they will buy too even though it’s men’s [sic].’

The hysteria comes days after people went crazy for Primark’s adorable unicorn blanket. Didn’t see it? Let us explain.

It’s not your average blanket. Quite the opposite, actually. As ever, the store has tempted us to upgrade our unicorn-themed collection with an impossibly cute addition.

See: These £14 Primark Heels Are Just Like The Designer Pair

If the punchy blue heart print, pink lining and attached mittens aren’t enough to convince you to embrace the latest must-have, the sassy hood and cape-style shape should do it.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

In fact, it’s so fun we’re betting this will totally transform your Saturday nights in. Sound good? It’s about to get better, not only is it cool, incredibly warm and guaranteed to improve your mood, but said magical blanket can be all yours for just £14.

Oh, Primark. Keep ’em coming.