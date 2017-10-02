Who knew a top could change so much?

River Island have teamed up with The Mix to create one of the chicest charity t-shirt collections around. Meaning you can get your logo tee fix, look stylish and give back to an incredibly worthy cause all at the same time – win, win, right?

Ahead of World Mental Health day on the 10th October, the 5 piece t-shirt collection includes inspirational quotes from young people involved with the charity, across a number of covetable unisex styles.

Launching both online and in stores on the 25th September, you can pick one up for £18, with 30% of all proceeds going to The Mix.

Not yet heard of The Mix? Founded in 2016, the relatively new charity provides invaluable support for under 25s, covering everything from mental health, housing, employment to financial guidance. The free service helps a whopping 2 million people in the UK alone, connecting young adults with expert advice and guidance.

‘We’re delighted that River Island has joined our conversation about mental health. The customers of River Island will be helping to raise awareness and vital funds towards our work at The Mix. We are thrilled to see the tees in River Island ready for World Mental Health Day, the perfect opportunity for everyone to wear their tees and start a conversation with their family, friends or colleagues,’ said The Mix Director of Brand, Zoe Bailie.

It’s not the first time River Island has teamed up with a charity to launch a t-shirt collection. The collaboration with War Child back in 2014 saw the collection fly off the shelves thanks to some celebrity backing.

And much like the last, we predict this charity t-shirt drop to sell out fast, so bookmark your favourite style, stat.