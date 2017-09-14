You won't want to miss out...

Ladies, you’ll have to be quick to make the most of this amazing offer River Island has in store and online at the moment but it’ll be worth the rush.

For a limited time only until the 17th of September, RI are offering all their customers an exclusive 20% off when they spend £75 or more.

To get the discount online just enter code: AUTUMN17 at checkout, or head in store for it to be automatically discounted (T’s and C’s apply, see here).

Want to see some other offers they have at the moment? The sale is still on, here’s our 6 favourites…

Our top pick? It has to be these jeweled courts. Navy, sky-high and coming in at just £20, there’s nothing here we don’t love.

Looking for the perfect holiday cover-up? Look no further. This white Bardot-style is the perfect day-to-night option, and it can be all yours for just £12.

SEE: River Island’s Could-Be-Gucci Tee

Take on two of summer’s hottest trends and slip into this printed playsuit, complete with tassel detailing.

4. The Sports-Style Bikini top was £20, now £6, bottoms, was £8, now £2

Sports luxe swimwear is one trend that’s set to stick around, so we think snapping-up this achingly cool lilac bikini will serve you well.

Bikini’s just not your thing? Why not try this cut-out one-piece, instead? Just add denim shorts and statement sunnies.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Snap-up this pair of party heels and add instant cool points to your look.