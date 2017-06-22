This River Island Dress Sold Out In Minutes
And We Know How You Can Get It...
Yes, THAT River Island dress that sold out in a matter of minutes is making a comeback, and we have the secret insider info so you can get your hands on it too.
Perfect for the Spanish heatwave we’re currently experiencing, the Instagram famous dress is all you need to update your summer wardrobe.
Back as an online exclusive on Sunday 16th July – add it to your diary/phone calendar/alerts now – ladies, if you missed out the first time round, don’t let it happen again.
Worn by everyone from Alex Stedman of The Frugality to Olivia Turner and The London Chatter – this dress has certainly got the street-style set approval.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
The lacy white maxi works as a beach cover up, an evening dress or casual cool day dress – basically it’s all you need for your upcoming beach hol.
We guarantee you’ll be wearing this breathable bohemian maxi dress all summer long!
Style with tan sandals and beachy hair in the day and then switch up to espadrille wedges and statement earrings come the evening. Or why not take note from these fashion bloggers and wear this dress open as a layering piece over denim and swimsuits?
MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
Accessorize with this season’s must-have cult basket bag for extra style points – we mean, you’ll look super French – and keep your jewellery minimal.
Shop our edit of the best basket bags on the high-street HERE.
MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)
SEE: The River Island Blouse That’s Selling Out Fast
SEE: The 6 Best Things To Buy In The River Island Sale
Priced at £55 – this dress has sell-out written all over it (again) so make sure you’re up early to get yours!
Yes, we know it’s a Sunday but it’ll be worth it when your mates see you wearing it on Insta.
Guess who’s back, back again, the RI dress is back, tell a friend…