And We Know How You Can Get It...

Yes, THAT River Island dress that sold out in a matter of minutes is making a comeback, and we have the secret insider info so you can get your hands on it too.

Perfect for the Spanish heatwave we’re currently experiencing, the Instagram famous dress is all you need to update your summer wardrobe.

Back as an online exclusive on Sunday 16th July – add it to your diary/phone calendar/alerts now – ladies, if you missed out the first time round, don’t let it happen again.

Worn by everyone from Alex Stedman of The Frugality to Olivia Turner and The London Chatter – this dress has certainly got the street-style set approval.

All white for the white isle…So this @riverisland dress sold out super quick online, but I've heard there are still a few in store at Oxford Street (and there will be a super limited drop online on 26th July – mark it in your diaries 📝) A post shared by Alex Stedman (@thefrugality) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:30am PDT

The lacy white maxi works as a beach cover up, an evening dress or casual cool day dress – basically it’s all you need for your upcoming beach hol.

We guarantee you’ll be wearing this breathable bohemian maxi dress all summer long!

This look is now up on the blog! Head to www.olivialaura.co.uk to shop this dress or shop via my Instagram with @liketoknow.it http://liketk.it/2rJY4 #liketkit #LTKeurope #LTKitbag #LTKshoecrush #LTKstyletip #LTKunder50 #LTKunder100 A post shared by Olivia Laura Turner (@olivialaura_) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:05am PDT

Can I live in my holiday outfits all the time please? ✨ http://liketk.it/2rHCd #liketkit #ltkunder100 A post shared by Josie // Fashion Mumblr (@josieldn) on Jun 15, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

Style with tan sandals and beachy hair in the day and then switch up to espadrille wedges and statement earrings come the evening. Or why not take note from these fashion bloggers and wear this dress open as a layering piece over denim and swimsuits?

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)

Accessorize with this season’s must-have cult basket bag for extra style points – we mean, you’ll look super French – and keep your jewellery minimal.

Shop our edit of the best basket bags on the high-street HERE.

Loving having all of these photographers around for sister shots with @laurencrowe88 👌🏻👌🏻 yesterday in Villefranche where we were physically MELTING 💦 next stop R O M E for all the ice cream, all the wine and all the pasta ⛲️🏛🍷🍝 Shop both our looks with @liketoknow.it via the app by screenshotting this picture (cray I KNOW) orrr by liking it the good old fashioned way 👌🏻👌🏻✨ http://liketk.it/2rJgE #liketkit #imwearingRI #prettylittleiiinspo #femmetravel A post shared by S I N E A D C R O W E ✌🏻️ (@sineadcrowe) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

Dress over jeans = London summer uniform 🌥💗 A post shared by SOPHIA BASSÉ (@sophiabasse) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Priced at £55 – this dress has sell-out written all over it (again) so make sure you’re up early to get yours!

Yes, we know it’s a Sunday but it’ll be worth it when your mates see you wearing it on Insta.

Guess who’s back, back again, the RI dress is back, tell a friend…