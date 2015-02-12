Photos: NYLON/Ben Morris

Rita Ora has had her fair share of hair transformations. And for spring, the colour du jour is pink.

The Radioactive singer stars in the March issue of NYLON magazine, rocking some seriously gorgeous pink tousled tresses.

Posing in sequin, silk and leather, Rita and her new candy-hued hair makes a striking change from her signature blonde, but suits her olive complexion to a T.

Inside, the singer opens up about ex boyfriend Calvin Harris, as well as her friends in the industry.

‘I had a breakup, or whatever, and it really made me realize what I was trying to do’, she said. ‘I had been fixated on this love fantasy, but really it wasn’t like that, and I had to take myself back.’

‘For me, this was my moment where I had to be real and tell the truth and be honest. I love my pop songs, and I’m still gonna be pop, but this has just got a lot more depth to it,’ she says in reference to her second album.

Speaking about the fashion industry, Rita said: ‘[It] needs confidence, it needs a massive boost, it needs a kind of, like, ‘f*** you. It needs another Madonna… which it’s not gonna get. But it needs a person who takes chances.’

‘You have amazing girls like Emma Watson — glamorous, gorgeous, clean, beautiful girls. But where’s that punk energy — that fun, crazy, respected but still like, ‘Sh**, she’s just doing her thing’ person? That’s who I am!’

When it comes to Cara Delevingne and Katy Perry, though, Rita’s all love.

‘It’s the same with all of my friends—with Charli, with Iggy, with Cara, and Katy Perry, who’s an amazing person inside and out and so talented, the biggest star in the world. She’s always been the same, and she’s just so funny and fun and loud and really cool.’

‘I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I wanna be like! I wanna stay that way!’ You’ve gotta really be sacred with these friendships, because people can corrupt them.’

Read the full interview here on NYLON’s website.