Rihanna Suits Up For MAC As She Works New Bangs

2014 has been a pretty skimpy year for Rihanna. But last night she showed some love for ladylike fashion when she donned this gorgeous pink checked Altuzarra suit for the MAC event in LA.

The Bajan beauty looked stunning in her baby pink gingham two-piece fresh from the brand’s Spring 2015 collection.

Working secretary chic like a pro, RiRi still made sure her fabulous figure was on full display thanks to the racy thigh-split skirt and plunging suit jacket (no bra, obv).

She even went prim and proper with her shoe candy, too – a pair of pale blush strappy dolly sandals completed her chic ensemble, as well as stacks of gold rings and some killer hoops.

Also, those bangs!

Rihanna’s often seen mixing up her weave, but after working her undercut and slicked-down side parting combo for so long now, it’s nice to see the star experimenting with her new ’90s-style fringe.

The 26-year-old topped up her look with a slick of vampy dark red lippy – MAC’s finest – before hitting the party alongside fellow brand ambassador Miley Cyrus.

The pop divas are both MAC Viva Glam spokespersons and were their to support the premiere of new film by Andrew Jenks in aid of the MAC AIDS Fund.

‘It’s Not Over’ will be available on Netflix from November 19th, and all proceeds from Viva Glam cosmetics go towards the charity.

By Robyn Munson