Rihanna stepped out at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards last night at Chateau Marmont wearing a barely-there red slip dress, which she teamed with matchy-matchy red shoes and lippie. She then finished off her minimal red ensemble with a string of diamonds and hoop earrings, as well as a new hairstyle (we can’t keep up!). We love the new longer ‘do and shaved side. As gorgeous as ever, Rihannai! RS