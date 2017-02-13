Noone Does Red Carpet Fashion Quite Like Rihanna

Always one to watch, especially over awards season, RiRi slays on and off the red carpet.

Arriving fashionably late, Rihanna walked the 2017 Grammys red carpet with minutes to spare, missing the pre-show broadcast. Whilst most people had already headed into the Staples Center RiRi took her moment and, my oh my her moment was (as expected, and as ever,) seriously great.

Making her Grammys entrance in a dramatic deep-black silk organza plissé maxi-skirt and bedazzling orange crop top. Only Rihanna could ever pull of such colour and proportions with such pure sass Accessorising with all the diamonds every girl could ever need and a cheeky bejewelled hip-flask RiRi proved she’s just like us on a Friday night and we’ll drink to that…

Never afraid to challenge the rules of the red carpet, or to push the boundaries of conventional awards season attire. RiRi’s tangerine top and larger-than-life skirt were a darker, more seductive option than her now-legendary, all-out prom inspired Giambattista Valli couture gown from the 2015 Grammys. This years custom Armani Privé look was just as, if not even more, jaw-dropping.

Noone stands out on the red carpet quite like Rihanna, and we’d expect no less from the 8 time Grammy Award winner. Never afraid to break the rules – sartorial or musically – the Bajan beauty opted for a rather daring option to signal her return to the award season following her year long absence.

Nominated for seven Grammys, the Anti singer sure knows how to stand out amongst her peers, but we really think she’s truly outdone herself on the Grammy Awards red carpet tonight. But could we ever expect anything less from pop and fashion’s bad gal?