The Real Reason Why Disney Princesses Always Wear Blue

It all makes sense now...

Have you ever noticed the random link between Belle, Jasmine, Cinderella, Ariel and Elsa? Look back at these Disney films, and you’ll notice that all three princesses have similar sartorial taste, and in particular, are a fan of a blue dress. Yep, we missed this detail too.

And it’s not just some of our favourite Disney films that feature heroines in this hue. In fact, there are a number of classic movies that feature female characters clad in a blue hue. Notably, Dorothy’s gingham blue frock in a Wizard of Oz, and Grace Kelly’s pastel blue Grecian gown in To Catch A Thief.

While previously we never thought twice about this, it appears there is a scientific reason behind the pattern.

According to Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, blue holds positive connotations.

Eiseman told Allure that blue is universally associated with the sky. “It’s something to look forward to, to see that blue sky,” says Eiseman. “It’s dependable. It’s reliable. It might cloud up, but we know it’s there.”

While gender stereotypes indicate that pink is for girls and blue is for boys, Eiseman suggests that when you dress a female character in blue you give them a sense of power.

“It’s a very subtle way of saying, ‘Yeah, but young women, young girls, can be empowered, too.’” Eiseman remarked.

It all makes sense when you look back at the story lines of the Disney characters decked in blue. Belle, Jasmine and Cinderella all see their lives transformed for the better as they don this positive shade.

On that note, it’s time to hit the shops…