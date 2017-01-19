Want to know the secret to feeling extraordinarily happy? It could just be this cult knit. January blues – 0. Fashion – 1.

In theory, there’s not a lot to like about January. It’s still cold and the days are short but we don’t even have Christmas to look forward to. Your friends have all signed up for ‘Dry Jan’ and you’re starting to regret the festive generosity which overwhelmed you in December now that your recent water bill has arrived. It’s ok, we’re right there with you.

We do, however, have news with which to cheer you up. We’ll just go ahead and say it: Behold! The rainbow striped knit.

The sartorial equivalent of a Carribean cruise or a straight-up injection of happiness. Let us explain…

This trend was kick-started by- surprise!- Gucci, whose colourful creation looked unsuprisingly flawless on one Alexa Chung.

Since then, street stylers everywhere have snapped one up, too, and we’ve even spotted high street tributes from the likes of Whistles.

In terms of a mood booster, obviously the bright, bold hues are an instant pick-me-up but, beyond that, this knit will also go with everything you own.

Tucked into jeans, paired with pleated midis, layered under pinafore dresses.. there is no outfit this top doesn’t like. Oh, and it’s warm and, therefore, practical. We rest our case.