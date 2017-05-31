And it's awesome!

Plus-size and can’t find cool activewear? Then this one’s for you.

Celebrity favoutite Puma have collaborated with online giant ASOS Curve to create an exclusive range of size 18+ clothing that’s perfect for in, and out of, the gym.

Taking you from treadmill to smoothie bar, and whether you’re plus size or not, we guarantee you’ll want to get your hands on this collection.

From branded sports bras and leggings to satin lace-up tees and black and pink track pants, the collection is seriously cool. With a feminine take on streetwear the brand new collection is really wearable and super flattering on fuller figures.

The trackpants and pink sweatshirt are already sat in our online baskets – the perfect combo to lounge around the house in. We mean, ultimate comfort goals!

Style with colourful kicks, a cool headband and masses of attitude.

Clearly making a serious point to be more inclusive with their clothing, Puma now caters for a UK size 6 up to a UK size 24. Bravo Puma!

You may remember back in February when Nike launched their first ever plus size range – finally realising that people above a size 16 want to wear the infamous Nike Swoosh too.

Let’s hope more popular sports brands cotton on to the fact that people above a size 16 exercise too!

The collection has already started to sell out so you better move fast (and be prepared to keep refreshing the ASOS website) if you want to update your gym wardrobe with these cool pieces.

Get ready to sweat in style!