10 images

Meet the high street's best puffa jackets for women...

Not long ago a major fashion faux pas, puffa jackets (or padded coats, if you like), are this season’s most unexpected outerwear trend.

The latest in a long line of nineties trends to make a return, the puffa jacket joins our already bulging #tbt inspired wardrobe. And much like many of the other nineties pieces to be given the revival treatment, the puffa jacket is essentially luxe sportswear.

First spotted on the AW’16 catwalks at Balenciaga, Stella McCartney and Marques Almeida, this padded cover up is having a chic comeback. Already backed by the celebs (Rihanna, Gigi and Hailey are all fans) and street style set, it was not long before the humble high street jumped on the bandwagon.

From statement oversized coats (we’ve got our eye on a red Balenciaga dupe) to sleek, streamlined jackets, there’s a puffa jacket style to suit everyone. Available in all your classic neutrals (black, grey, navy and co) to bold brights – think everything from dusky pink and mustard yellow to khaki green and shiny silver. As per, Zara has one of the biggest selections but don’t forget Topshop, Urban Outfitters and New Look for your puffa jackets fix too.

The puffa scores point in both the sartorial and practical terms – hallelujah! When the chill really sets in nothing will keep you cosy like a snug puffer. After all you are essentially wearing a human shaped duvet – ideal for days when leaving the warm comfort of your bed is particularly problematic. Plus, the hood and waterproof material means you are prepared for any unexpected downpours. Yep, this is a coat your mum would definitely approve of.

Forget it’s Michelin man associations, this is THE item to bundle up in when the temperature drops. From the super sleek to the duvet-esque, shop our selection of the high street’s best below.