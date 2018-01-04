Primark Has A £22 Version Of YSL’s Popular Sparkly Boots

From the editors of InStyle UK

If you’re still obsessed with those YSL Niki boots (we know we are), we have some excellent news for you.

Studded with 3,000 rhinestones and first seen on the catwalk in Paris last February, the £6,850 beauties sold out on Net-a-Porter after being spotted on celebrities including Rihanna and Kendall Jenner.

But now you can get an amazing dupe… for just £22.

While Primark’s pair come in black sequin instead of silver crystals, they have a matching slouchy fit and length.

And it’s safe to say they’ve already gone viral on Instagram. Since the retailer first posted a picture of the sparkly knee-highs last week, they’ve amassed over 20,000 likes.

Comments include: ‘These are so amazing I would love them,’ and: ‘I need these in my life.’

Race you to the checkout.