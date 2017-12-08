16 images

From classic cotton shirts to romantic ruffle blouses, we've rounded up this seasons's trending Primark tops for you to shop RN. So go on, what are you waiting for?

We’ve hunted down the best Primark tops so you don’t have to.

Primark shopping can be a stressful task. There’s the never-ending queues, the fact that nothing – we repeat, NOTHING – seems to be in its rightful place and don’t even get us started on those changing rooms. Who knew bad lighting could make SUCH a big difference?! Well, you’ll be pleased to hear that while Primark is yet to have reached the deep, dark realms of online shopping, we’ve used our powers to amalgamate all the best products in stores now so that you can draft your lists from the comfort of your very own homes before braving stores. Don’t say we aren’t good to you…

So, we’ve already given you the best Primark dresses, bags and jeans and now, it’s all about Primark tops. From lace blouses to striped shirts there really is something for everyone. Prints and colours are in high supply too. And, despite being worlds away from designer price tags, it looks like Primark has been taking its cue from the catwalks. Yep, for AW’17, everyone from Fendi to Max Mara proved red is the new black, and now you can jump on board thanks to Primark’s range of scarlet coloured tops. As for fabrics, there’s glitzy party tops for your office Christmas party and even lightweight long-sleeved jerseys for the awkward in-between seasons stage.

The best part? While they look as though they’ve walked straight off the runway, these beauties start at just £1. Yes, really! For even more bang for your buck, wear your Primark tops with a pair of trusty Primark boots and jeans. Et voila – a budget ensemble that’ll have everyone asking where its from. Thank us later…