Primark Swimwear: See The Latest Collection

Get ready to feel the vacay vibes with these hot holiday staples from Primark

I think it’s fair to say that we’re huge fans of Primark swimwear.

Whatever your shape, size or style the high street hero always has something on offer and this summer is no exception. And the best bit? Everything featured in our edit below is available to shop RN and will be the perfect partner for all your summer sandals.

Now we know what you’re thinking; you’ve already spent a tonne of your hard earned cash on the flights, acommo and that essential pre-holiday spray tan/mani/pedi but with prices as low as £2 how could you ever say no?

Statement Slogans

Let your Primark swimwear do the talking with a tending slogan swimsuit. Channel your inner surfer chic with this Cali cozzie or take some inspo from Beach Barbie’s wardrobe with Primark’s pink Mermaid Life onepiece.

Living The High Life

Nothing looks quite as classic and chic as a high-rise bikini bottom. So we were super pleased to see that Primark’s latest swimwear collection is full of ‘em in everything from bold botanical prints to sporty stripes. Skimming over the tum and clinching in the waist, this particular shape will look uh-mazing on curvy figures.

Pool To Party

Planning on spending pretty much the whole of your hol in your swimsuit? Then you need to make sure you have a good variety of swimwear that will work for both the beach and the bars. We’re crushing on Primark’s bronze and gold colour block cozzie; the shimmering metallic detailing is guaranteed to turn heads whether you’re all-day bathing or all-night raving.