This Primark Playsuit Has Gone Completely Viral, But There’s A Catch

Shoppers are pretty upset RN

We can always rely on Primark to empty our pockets.

After the hair tools that went totally viral and the blanket that practically broke Instagram, we now need this Christmas party-ready playsuit in our wardrobes. Like, right now.

The metallic piece features a plunging neckline and a belt to cinch in the waist, and we haven’t been able to get it out of our heads since it first appeared on our feeds earlier this week.

TBH, we were ready to head to the shops – but then we noticed something pretty upsetting.

The retailer had captioned its image: ‘We are totally crushin’ on this copper playsuit 😍 Prices from €8 (Available in: 🇮🇪 🇫🇷 🇮🇹 🇪🇸 🇵🇹) #Primark #fashion #ootd #weekend.’

And yep, you spotted it. It’s not being sold in the UK.

As expected, Primark’s followers are not best impressed. Comments include: ‘Why not in the UK? It’s so perfect 😖😭,’ and: ‘Whyyyyyy is this not available in the uk !!!!! I love this 😭😭😭 not happy primark 🙁 [sic].’

Eep. Fingers crossed Primark take note, because otherwise we have no idea what we’re wearing for New Year’s Eve.