Primark Launch A Meghan Markle-Inspired Tee For Just £5

The Meghan Markle effect is in full swing.

Just when we thought that the world couldn’t get any more obsessed with the prince and his bride-to-be, Kensington Palace released their official engagement portraits – and we were all collectively swooning once more.

The obsession with Meghan’s outfit choices has also hit its peak, with her not-so-traditional (but super sassy) sheer dress becoming a major talking point.

What’s more, the Self-Portrait number that she wore to have Christmas lunch with the Queen sold-out almost instantly.

Yup. Everyone wants a piece of Meghan. And it seems as though even the high street is getting involved.

Primark has launched a range of slogan t-shirts, inspired by the Suits actress and the royal engagement.

With the slogans ‘Sparkle like Markle’ and ‘I wanna marry Harry’, the retailer shared its new creations in a teaser on social media.

A spokesperson for the brand told The Sun: ‘At Primark we take pride in being able to offer our customers an element of excite and delight in every product we sell.

‘A certain loved-up couple has recently stolen the nation’s hearts and now everyone can join in on the fun to celebrate.’

With highly sought-after Primark designs regularly selling out, we don’t think these will hang around for long.

Race you to the checkout.