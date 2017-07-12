And they're THREE times the price!

Remember those Primark Love Island t-shirts that we told you would be a sell-out, well, guess what, they’ve sold out. In some selected stores at least. But panic not, e-bay has your back. If you’re willing to spend three to four times the original price that is.

Originally priced at £6, e-bay is now cashing with sales between £19.98 – £27.92. We mean, on paper, this doesn’t sound like a good idea, but in reality, we 100% need them in our lives.

This may be taking the obsession that one step further with slogan Tees. But is it too far? We think not.

If like us, you tend not to book any social events that may run past 9pm, in fear that you may miss an episode- or god forbid even miss it on +1. Then, you are indeed, well and truly hooked.

What do we do about this? Obvs, we do a trolley dash and pile all 6 T-shirts in our baskets, invite friends round for a group pic, and take to Insta- immediately. Or, keep them to yourself. With 7 days of the week, and 6 styles, it’s basically meant to be. Just wear them every day, with the exception of no Love Island Saturday *sob, where you’re faced with the decision of going out and actually having a life, or just spending the evening sending memes to your pals and shouting ‘I’ve got a text’ each time they reply. The choice is of course yours- but we know what we’ll be doing. There’s also socks and bags in the Primark collection, FYI. SEE: Missguided Launches Collection Inspired By Barbie But, what next? Love Island cut out slogan swimsuits, or, all-over logo skinny white jeans for the bfs? We totally hope so.