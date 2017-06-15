The £8 Primark Loafers That Look Just Like Gucci

Go, go, go...

Last week we brought you news that River Island was selling a near-perfect copy of the Gucci tee that has flooded our Insta feed for months, and now we have wind of another Gucci lookalike, this time courtesy of Primark.

Our favourite bargain store is giving the Italian fashion house a run for its money with its latest footwear drop. Their new slip-on loafers are a near perfect copycat of Gucci’s iconic shoes.

Worn by celebrities and Instagram stars alike, Gucci’s loafers come in at £530. However, at Primark you can pick them up at a purse-friendly £8. Talk about a bargain.

Primark (left), Gucci (right)

Unsurprisingly, as soon as the brand shared a pic of the new shoes via Instagram, fashion fans went into meltdown. At the time of writing the image has garnered nearly 27,000 likes and hundreds of comments sharing the love for these designer dupes.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

With this kind of interest, you’re going to want to move fast if you want to get in on the action – we predict a serious sell-out.

This is not the first time the high street giant have recreated a cult designer shoe at such a bargain price. Earlier this month the brand posted a pic on their Instagram of a pair of studded t-bar style flats that looked almost identical to Valentino’s famous Rockstud flats. While the real deal come in at £600 +, the Primark pair were on sale for just £12.

Primark (left), Valentino (right)

Who needs the catwalk when you have the high street, eh?