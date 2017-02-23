Primark Flats: The Best In Stores Now

11 images

After a catwalk inspired loafer but on a shoe string budget? Enter these trending Primark flats.

Primark has long been our high street go-to for everything from dresses and tops to bags and jewellery. Yep, it’s affordable, stylish and comes with a load more cost per wear value than its high street competitors (soz). And now? We’re going crazy for Primark’s shoe collection. There’s could-be-designer heels, super stylish boots and even a whole load of trainers to match with the rest of their sportswear collection up for grabs. Most of all though, it’s Primark’s flats we’re lusting after. Here’s why…

They start at just £4 (yes, seriously!) and that’s not to say they’ve compromised on quality either. You can take our word for it when we say that no matter how many times you wear them, these beauties will never look old.

They could easily pass for designer. Yep, there’s Gucci inspired loafers, strappy Chloe-esque gladiators and many a designer-inspired trainer in there. The only thing missing? The price tag.

There is so much to choose from! We’re talking furry sporty sliders, espadrilles and summer sandals. Who needs heels?!

They’re foot-friendly. We’re not adverse to a heel or two on a night out, but when the thought of putting your tootsies through torture is just too much to bare, Primark flats are a) smart enough to wear on an evening out and b) so comfy you’ll actually be able to walk without wincing the next day. Bonus.

You get a load more bang for your buck than heels. While elevating our pins is only appropriate (and necessary) every now and then, flats are an everyday staple. As well as that, Primark flats are so purse-friendly you can afford to buy more than one pair!

Convinced? We’ve used our powers to compile an edit of the very best Primark flats in stores now. Thank us later…