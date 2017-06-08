Primark Dresses: The LOOK Edit

15 images

Primark dresses are your ultimate go-to for bagging an on-trend, statement-making frock this season.

Season after season we’re super impressed with the new collections of Primark dresses and this summer is no exception. Srsly, they’re so good we’re thinking of snagging one of these numbers to wear for upcoming weddings! No-one will believe it’s Primark!

Their SS’17 offering includes a mix of cool and casj midis, throw-on-and-go t-shirt dresses and pretty printed numbers. And with prices starting at just £6 (yes, really) we simply can’t argue with this high street hotspot’s new designs.

And don’t you worry; where you’re saving in the price, you’re certainly not losing out on style, as this selection are nailing all of the key trends for this season. Trending graphic stripes are continuing it’s high street takeover with Primark’s gorgeous mix, including a fine knitted maxi dress as well as an easy-breezy off-the-shoulder little number. Or if checked prints is more your thing then their girly gingham frock is one you won’t want to miss out on.

Opt for one of these floral strappy midi styles or this yellow floaty maxi for any upcoming weddings this summer. No will guess your frock only cost £17! Style with some tan heeled sandals and a jewelled statement clutch for full style points on a serious budget!

Primark’s new range of dresses also boasts a range of colours and fabrics, as well as a selection of embellished pieces, epitomising effortless and easy style. No need to worry about accessorising with these babies, eh? Simply throw on a light jacket and you’re good to go. Style with pom-pom sandals or dress up with some statement chunky heels.

With so much to choose from its hard to know where to start. Thankfully, we’ve made things easy for you by rounding up our fave Primark dresses available to buy in store RN. Go on, you deserve it. And so does your wardrobe…