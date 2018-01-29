Primark Coats: The LOOK Edit

13 images

From puffers to parkers, we're *obsessed* with the new drop of Primark coats. And with prices as low as £9 we might just buy the whole lot.

If you haven’t yet seen the latest Primark coats in store then get ready to be wowed. Yep, the high street fashion favourite Primark has released their latest collection of coats and it’s fair to say it’s uh-mazing. Inspired by the catwalk but transformed into high street fashion at affordable prices, this is the only place you want to look for that fashion must have, without breaking the bank.

The ultimate must-buy of 2018, the puffa coat is a ticks-all-the-boxes purchase. Stylish, warm, waterproof and long-lasting, yep, if you are looking for something practical to keep out the cold snap (and the guaranteed English drizzle), then this season’s must-have puffa coat is probably the best way to tackle winter. Sports-luxe inspired zippers give this £15 coat a high-end appeal.

Black Padded Puffa jacket, £15, Primark

Parka Coats

Not just for casual weekends in the country, parka coats have had a revamp for this season and Primark is definitely giving celeb-fave Barbour a run for their money with this chic design. But at a fraction of the price, obvs.

Furry Hooded Parka, £25, Primark

Duster Coats

This is quite possibly our fave out of all of the new Primark coats, plus nothing beats a colourful cover up to take you from the cold season into Spring. From baby blue to rust orange and soft grey, Primark’s suedette styles work for the office and weekends alike and they’ll never date.

Suedette Duster Coat, £25, Primark

Trench Coats

When in doubt you can’t go wrong with a classic camel Mac. Plus its making a major comeback for SS’18. Bonus! Try wearing this over a tailored jumpsuit to the office or with a simple jeans-and-tee combo during those off-duty days.

Stone Trench, £15, Primark

Scroll down to see more of the very best coats from one of our fave high street hot spots.