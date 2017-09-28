14 images

It's time

Primark Christmas jumpers are here and as far as we’re concerned it’s not a minute too soon. If like us, the arrival of said festive knits marks the (very early) start of the season, here’s what you need to know about the best Christmas jumpers of all time.

Much like last year, there’s a reason Primark comes out on top when it comes to Christmas jumpers. Penguins, gingerbread men, reindeer – they’re all in there. Plus, there’s always lashings of sparkle (hello, sequin candy canes), with a fair amount of fair isle and usually for the dedicated novelty knit fans, a subtle amount of LED lighting. So far, so fun, then?

If you’re still not convinced about just how chic Christmas jumpers can be, let us reassure you they’re not the frowned upon piece they once were. Victoria Beckham is one of many A-Listers to give the crimbo knit the fashion seal-of-approval and let’s face it, it doesn’t get better than that.

SEE: The Best Christmas Jumpers To Buy Now

Sure, it could technically be seen as a little early to start stockpiling such styles when they’re perhaps not going to get much wear until November at the earliest, but last year’s collection flew off the shelves and visual rails at lightening speed and we’re predicting a similar reaction this year, too.

And with only 88 days to go until the big day (yes, really), we’re avoiding such shopping disappointment and snapping-up a hot-ticket style, stat.

What’s charting as the LOOK team’s favourite? We’re torn between the chic black crew neck with rainbow baubles and the traditional powder blue fair isle offering.

Prices, as ever, are purse-friendly meaning we’re probably going to buy both, and wear on rotation from now until January.

Click through to meet (and shop) the Primark christmas jumper collection.