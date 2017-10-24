13 images

Christmas decorations are one of, if not the, best thing about the festive season. Obviously there’s the presents, and Christmas films- if you haven’t seen Elf, you haven’t lived- and then there’s the food. The mince pies, the Yule log, the turkey- we’re getting excited just thinking about it.

When it comes to Christmas decorations though, the idea of decking our houses out in tinsel, putting up the tree and lighting all the candles is what we’re really looking forward to this year. Why? Because none other than Primark has unveiled its collection and it might well be the best Christmas decoration collection we’ve ever come across. If you’ve seen their year-round homeware range, you’ll have an idea of how good this one is set to be, but trust us when we say it’s even better.

We’d usually save the best bit ‘til last, but in the spirit of Christmas, we thought we’d give you an early gift: the new Primark Christmas decorations start from just 80p. Yes, really. That’s less than your daily coffee. Roughly a quarter if we’re going to be precise.

So what’s on offer? If you’re a minimalist, choose Primark’s silver Christmas tree star, and snap up the espresso martini, strawberry prosecco and chocolate orange scented candles. Going all out? Primark even offers up Christmas bedding featuring gingerbread men, Christmas trees and candy canes. There’s a fleece snowflake throw to keep out in the living room, too. As for tree decorations, there’s more than enough to choose from- think knitted santas and bottle green baubles.

All that from just 80p- Christmas really has come early. All hail Primark Christmas decorations.