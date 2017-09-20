We’re already obsessed.

Calling all unicorn lovers, Primark has just released the ultimate piece of unicorn-inspired merch. Yes, you read that right, just when you thought you’d seen (and bought) just about everything on offer – phone case? Tick. Pyjamas? Yep. Slippers? Got ‘em – there’s a new animal-inspired item to add to our ever-growing wish list.

The novelty item in question? It’s the ultimate night-in companion. Yes, it’s a blanket. But it’s not your average blanket, no, quite the opposite in fact. As ever, Primark has yet again tempted us to upgrade our unicorn-themed collection with this impossibly cute addition.

So what is it that’s so appealing and got us all talking? If the punchy blue heart print, pink lining and attached mittens aren’t enough to convince you to embrace the latest must-have blanket from Primark, the sassy hood and cape-style shape should do it. In fact, it’s so fun we’re betting this will totally transform your Saturday nights in. Sound good? It’s about to get better, not only is it cool, incredibly warm and guaranteed to improve your mood, but said magical blanket can be all yours for just £14.

As we head towards Christmas (yes, really), cosy nights in front of The X Factor and the impending cooler weather that’s already got us reaching for the chunky knits, there’s really never been a better time to invest in something so snuggly. Plus, with gifting season right around the corner, we reckon this’ll be a winning option for fellow Unicorn lovers alike.

Still not convinced? Scroll below to see for yourself just how fun this new blanket really is and bag yourself the coolest comforter around before it’s totally sold out. You can thank us later.