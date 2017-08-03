And it covers even more sizes

Primark is the only place that can solve almost all of life’s problems without breaking the bank. Updating your wardrobe? Sorted. Renovating your house? Check out their interiors selection. And now? The brand even has your back when it comes to raising a baby.

They actually already had a kidswear range, but while sizes used to start at 9 months, the line will now cover newborns from 5lbs and go up to 36 months.

But that’s not even the best bit. Take a moment to consider how expensive the essential baby buys are- bottles, nappies, sterilisers, we could go on… Then think about how handy it’d be to get the rest- bibs, babygrows, hats, mittens- for as little as £2.80. Yep, that’s exactly what will get you a pack of five bibs, a two-pack of hats and mittens, or a three pack of bandana bibs from the new range.

Three long-sleeved sleepsuits, meanwhile, will set you back £6.50, while seven short-sleeved versions come in at only £7. That’s £1 a sleepsuit, ladies. A fluffy onesie? £8. How about a pair of Dumbo the elephant dungarees? £9.

Clothes aside, there’s plenty of toys to choose from, too. A rabbit comes in at just £5, while a rattle will cost you just £3. They new line even features baby shower decorations including a £7 owl music box. Taking to Twitter to share the news earlier this week, Primark wrote: “If the stork is visiting your friendship group soon, #Primark is going to be your baby shower saviour!”

In short, if you, or anyone you know, is expecting, Primark has just made life a whole lot easier. Again. Primark, we salute you.