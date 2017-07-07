Primark Has Actual Love Island T-Shirts

Seriously, wait until you see them...

Got any weekend plans? Cancel them. The Primark x Love Island collab launches in stores on Saturday- and we predict an instant sell-out.

On paper, this doesn’t sound like a good idea, but in reality, we 100% need them in our lives.

This may be taking the obsession that one step further with slogan Tees. But is it too far? We think not.

If like us, you tend not to book any social events that may run past 9pm, in fear that you may miss an episode- or god forbid even miss it on +1. Then, you are indeed, well and truly hooked.

What do we do about this? Obvs, we do a trolley dash and pile all 6 T-shirts in our baskets, invite friends round for a group pic, and take to Insta- immediately.

Or, keep them to yourself. With 7 days of the week, and 6 styles, it’s basically meant to be.

Just wear them every day, with the exception of no Love Island Saturday *sob, where you’re faced with the decision of going out and actually having a life, or just spending the evening sending memes to your pals and shouting ‘I’ve got a text’ each time they reply.

The choice is of course yours- but we know what we’ll be doing.

Quick question: When it’s Blazin Squad T-shirt day does this mean we’re practically the 47th member?

Anyway, either way there’s a need for each and every one of them. And at £6 each the whole collection can be yours for just £36!

That’s basically just the price of that Zara top you definitely don’t need another one of.

There’s some serious grafting needed to get your hands on one of these life-essentials though- they’re going to fly off the rails.

There’s also socks and bags in the Primark collection, FYI.

But, what next? Love Island cut out slogan swimsuits, or, all-over logo skinny white jeans for the bfs? We totally hope so.

By Harriet Davey