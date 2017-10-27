The £7 Accessory That’s Getting All Of The Attention On Primark’s Instagram

And it's going to be perfect for all of those Christmas parties...

Oh, Primark. You simply make us fall in love over and over again.

As if this year’s selection of Primark Christmas jumpers wasn’t enough to have us parting with our dollar dollar, one look at the high street hotspot’s Instagram page has got us filling up our wishlist. Fast.

And one of Primark’s latest posts seems to have got a lot of people excited.

Now, if you’ve been on the lookout for the perfect statement bag to accompany you to all of your social engagements this party season – because, let’s face it, we’ve already resigned to the fact that we’ll be ditching our gym classes and cosy nights in front of the TV in favour of ALL the Christmas drinks – we’ve found something for you.

New season style in the bag 💕 Just £7/€10 each (Available in: 🇬🇧🇧🇪🇩🇪🇳🇱🇦🇹) #Primark #Primania #accessories A post shared by Primark (@primark) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Available in three different styles (which include glittery shades and a cute velvet number), Primark’s new mini collection of bags have already racked up over 44,000 likes and almost 500 comments – most of them with users tagging their friends to share the love.

Comments include: ‘I want the one with the little love bug’, ‘how cute are these 😍’ and ‘I need this blue bag!’

Complete with gold hardware, a tassel feature and an adorable bug fastening, the blue bag certainly seems to be the stand-out of the bunch. But we certainly wouldn’t say no to the sparkly silver or pretty pink design either.

And at just £7, we might be tempted to bag all three of them.

Race you to the checkout.