Yes, really.

Polka dots are having a major moment this spring.

From spots sashaying down the catwalks of Dior, Valentino and Balenciaga to the street style set putting their own sartorial spin on this classic print, it’s safe to say the ubiquitous dot is making a thoroughly modern mark.



But how do you add playful polka dots into your real life wardrobe without looking like a) an eight year old, b) Vivian à la Pretty Woman or c) an extra from 101 Dalmatians?

Whether you opt for supersize spots or small specks in a monochrome palette – with so much choice on the high-street this week you’ll go dotty with choice!

Polka Dot Dresses

If you’re looking for a dress that will last for seasons to come then this one’s for you. A classic wardrobe icon, the polka-dot dress can work for any occasion from off-duty shopping trips to meetings at the office, even into wedding season. It’s that versatile.

Style this Primark number – which is only £13 FYI – over skinny jeans and a roll neck now then with high-tops and a straw hat come summer.

Dress, £13, Primark

Take note from fashion blogger Lucy Williams and team this H&M dress with red boots and layered gold jewellery or style this monochrome dress from Coast with white patent heels for summer weddings.

Dress, £39.99, H&M

Dress, £99, Coast

While we guarantee this Marks & Spencer number will be your ultimate summer go-to. Wear with tan sandals for effortless holiday style.

Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

Polka Dot Tops

If head-to-toe spots don’t float your boat then look out for polka-dot tops. Style with jeans and ankle boots now and then swap for espadrilles come holiday season. It’s your fast track to a French wardrobe – voila!

Top, £29, Topshop

Top, £19.99, New Look

Top, £25.99, Zara

Polka Dot Skirts

Style with an oversized chunky knit now and then a simple white or grey marl tee when the weather warms up.

Skirt, £50, Topshop

We can’t stop thinking about this could-be-Ganni wrap skirt from H&M. Due to drop in late February – keep your eyes peeled as we reck it’s going to sell out faster than that Balmain collection.

Skirt, £24.99, H&M

Polka Dot Shoes

Tick off two trends in one with these kitten heels from Miss Selfridge. Wear with skinnies and a cable knit jumper for an instant wardrobe update.

Kitten Heels, £35, Miss Selfridge

To recap, polka-dots are not only our go-to print this season but they’re so easy to introduce into your current wardrobe. Ready, steady, SHOP!