Plus Size Brands You Need To Know

Because style should have no size limit, here's a few of our favourite curve brands and collections that are ticking ALL the boxes RN.

From plus size dresses to the figure-fitting jeans of dreams, shop straight from these eight brands that are currently crushing it in the curve game.

1, Asos Curve



Trend led, tick! Purse friendly, tick! Asos’ Curve collection is super fresh with fashion forward options for every sense of style. Whilst the main Asos collection goes up to a size 18, Curve goes right up to a size 26. And, because it’s all on trusty Asos you can handily shop several brands all at once.

2, Evans





Going all the way up to a size 32, high street favourite Evans covers everything from lingerie to occasion wear. We’re loving their new season coats (this draped denim style is a dream!) and cute floral tees.

3, River Island Plus



Get ahead of the curve with River Island’s dreamy new season collection. The whole Look Mag office is obsessed with their main line spring collection and their Plus edit is equally as gorgeous! Available in sizes 18-28 RI have everything you could ever need to slay all summer long. This embroidered bardot top and floral wide leg trousers are two of our absolute faves.

4, H&M +





From everyday essentials to swimwear and hosiery H&M + has got you covered. With sports bras, shaping shorts and this spring’s quintessential coat in sizes 18-28 H&M’s never been hotter.

5, Elvi

Focussing on flattering and enhancing the fuller figure Elvi’s combination of expert tailoring, luxurious fabrics and trend led styles have made it one of the leading plus size brands in the curve industry. Available in sizes 14-26, there’s something for each and every occasion, with a 10% discount for new customers (and 20% for students) there’s never been a better time to get familiar with Elvi’s dreamy site.

6, Boohoo Plus





With over 25 pages of on-trend options for every girl online RN, Boohoo is the shop for endless options. Thanks to an exclusive collection from curve blogger and model Nadia Aboulhson running alongside their already standout Curve range there’s never been a better time to shop plus-size!

7, Simply Be





With curve campaign girls Iskra, Margarita and Denise fronting their spring 2017 collection Simply Be’s never been better. Celebrating the fact that we’re worth more than the ‘one size fits all’ mentality, there’s everything from perfect-fit denim to

8, Navabi

If you’re after premium plus size styles in one place then Navabi is for you. With an A to Z of designers from size 12 up, there’s something for every girl and every price point. Super accessible Navabi also offer online styling advice to ensure you’re happy with each and every purchase.